Matty Daly scored two either side of Morecambe goals from Shane McLoughlin and Callum Jones to make it 2-2 at Victoria Park.

And for the second Papa John’s Trophy group stage match running for Pools, it would be decided by penalties.

Fortunately the hosts were on the right side of the result this time as they secured two points in front of 1,572 supporters on a wet Tuesday evening.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool United at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 18th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Firstly, for [1,600] people to turn up on an evening like tonight is an unbelievable effort,” Challinor said.

“I include the Morecambe fans in that. Thankfully we came out on the right side of it on penalties this time.

"The referee [Simon Mather] is the same referee from the promotion final so he’s a lucky omen if you like when it goes to penalties.

“Two moments of really poor defending has resulted in us having to chase the game after a good start.

“The second half sums our situation up really because we got ourselves into some really good areas and created good opportunities, we just needed someone to take them and find the net.

Following Daly’s late equaliser, Pools had a great opportunity to secure the points from the penalty spot with the last kick of normal time. Substitute Luke Molyneux stepped up only to be denied by the crossbar.

“We then get the equaliser and have a great opportunity to win it with the last kick of the game which we unfortunately don’t take but we’re still able to take two points from it,” Challinor added.

“Dales was the big positive from the night and in hindsight, as a young player on a hat-trick, I would have let him take it just because those opportunities don't come around a lot throughout your career so it would have been a good one for him. But he scores two and scores in the shoot out so he's a big positive from the night.

"Whether it’s two points or three, it is what it is because we still need to get a result against Everton in our next game in order to progress.”

