Two fine strikes from Tyler Burey and Gavan Holohan helped Pools make it three wins from three to start the new League Two season at Victoria Park.

Zach Clough found the net for Carlisle, the first goal Pools had conceded at home in League Two this season.

“We deserved it,” Challinor said after the game. “We weren't as effective as last week but you have to look at the opposition and they changed their system to match us and that made it a bit of an arm wrestle."

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“A moment of magic again from Tyler puts us in front a great goal,” Challinor added.

"I'll be critical of us where I can be, we could have defended their goal better and were too deep and didn't deal with the first ball.

“When you're up against players like Zach Clough who has been in the Championship, you know they'll have quality and it was too easy for him if I'm being honest.

“We scored another brilliant goal and two moments of magic and individual brilliance from Tyler and Gav have won us the game but I don't think we were fortunate to get the win at all, we thoroughly deserved it.

“I’ve spoken to people who were saying The Vic had never been like this before in terms of the atmosphere so to send 5,000+ fans home happy makes it a great weekend.”

