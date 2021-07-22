Dave Challinor reveals Hartlepool United's club captain for 2021-22 League Two season

Following Ryan Donaldson’s departure to Morpeth Town last week, Hartlepool’s captaincy was vacant ahead of the new season.

But manager Dave Challinor has quickly confirmed that last season’s vice-captain Nicky Featherstone will be stepping up as the club’s new skipper.

The 32-year-old has plenty of experience wearing the armband, as he did for the majority of last season to help Pools secure promotion back to the Football League.

Nicky Featherstone and Ryan Donaldson of Hartlepool United lift the Vanarama National League Trophy during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate on June 20, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"It doesn’t need any thought, Feath will be the captain this season, he was the captain most of last season in terms of wearing the armband,” Challinor told The Mail, before actually informing the player himself.

“I haven’t told him this by the way, it might be news to him!

"It doesn’t change and he’s pivotal to what we do, you can see when he comes on during the Spennymoor game with half an hour to go, he gives us more of a foothold in how we play and him playing the ball forward and making opportunities.

"He took on the role of captain really well last year and hopefully he won’t be throwing the armband to somebody else along the way.”

Having joined the club back in 2014, Featherstone is Hartlepool’s longest continually serving player and has recently signed a new two-year deal at the club. The midfielder is also set to surpass 300 competitive appearances for Pools as captain in the opening months of the new League Two season.

