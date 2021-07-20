Dave Challinor's brutal verdict as Hartlepool United lose 1-0 at Spennymoor Town in pre-season

Frank Mulhern’s 10th minute header saw the National League North hosts secure a narrow victory over their League Two counterparts.

Pools had several trialists on show but Challinor said it will be the last time some of them feature for the club following the performance at the Brewery Field.

“I could say it’s about fitness but I’m not happy at all, I wasn’t happy at half-time,” he said. “It doesn’t make a difference if it’s pre-season, it’s about winning football matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Challinor at Spennymoor Town.

"Granted we started with an unfamiliar team but that doesn’t hide from the fact that I’m not happy.

"All of them had something to play for, signed players are playing to start on August 7 and the trialists are playing for their career.

"It tells me a lot about what was on the pitch and for some of them maybe it isn’t too much of an honour to wear a Hartlepool shirt but for some of them that will be the last time they wear it, simple as that.

"They’re playing for contracts and they’re nowhere near earning one. The players know in no uncertain terms how I feel about it because we were miles off it.

“We got better when we brought the players on with half an hour to go who are more accustomed to how we play.

"I’ve said there, we could be 1-0 down against Crawley opening game of the season, are we going to do what we did here and play the game out at a whimper and lose 1-0 or are we going to play the ball forward and put them under pressure?

“Play the game like it’s a league game, not a pre-season friendly. Regardless of what is riding on it, play to win and do everything you can to do win.

"Too many have the mindset that it’s pre-season and all about getting minutes in the bank.

“Of course it’s about fitness and ticking things off but if you don’t perform in pre-season then you’ll be sat watching football matches all through August and September.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.