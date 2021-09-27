Dave Challinor wants former Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux to realise potential after scoring first EFL goal for Hartlepool United
Luke Molyneux scored the first Football League goal of his career for Hartlepool United on Saturday afternoon, but manager Dave Challinor still wants more.
Molyneux has started the last four matches for Pools and was named up front against Exeter City.
The 23-year-old repaid the faith shown in him to lead the line alongside new arrival Mike Fondop as he opened the scoring in the 25th-minute with a clinical left-footed finish from the edge of the box. It was Molyneux’s eighth goal for Pools in 67 matches but his first in the EFL.
But Challinor – as he has reiterated on several occasions previously when Molyneux has scored – wants his number 10 to show a greater level of attacking consistency and end product.
“It’s a great goal from Luke,” the Pools boss admitted. “But his ability should dictate that he should do that more often.
"You see fleeting bits of it and you should be able to put a showreel together that shows that type of finish 15, 20, 25 times.
"That doesn’t mean him becoming a one trick pony by any stretch but he has to back himself more often to do that with more consistency because he’s got the ability to do it.
"That will always be a frustration for us and for him, that could be a thing that holds him back when it comes to realising his potential.
"This isn’t about Hartlepool in League Two, this is about Luke playing as high as he can. In order to make the step up and be successful, there will be demands of him to do it on a more regular basis.”