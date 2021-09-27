The Pools boss has recently committed his future to the club by signing a new three year deal.

And after guiding Hartlepool back to the Football League in his first full season in charge, Challinor is hoping to keep the momentum building.

"It’s good to get [the contract] sorted and have some stability and continuity in terms of what we’re doing,” he said.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Exeter City at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 25th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Everyone now can move forward and in terms of me being here, there were lots of factors and facets of why I would [sign] or people thought why I potentially wouldn’t but it’s about moving forward.

"We’ve got the club in a situation where we’ve got the club back into the Football League and we’re on the up but there’s lots of work to be done on and off the pitch in terms of the infrastructure and allowing the club and the team to move forward and be successful.

"Hopefully with the things that are in place and what needs to be put in place over the next six to 12 months, we can do that.

The main part around everything is making sure that we’re a Football League club and that falls on us to make sure that happens."

The good times have certainly returned at Victoria Park with supporters displaying a huge 30ft banner saying ‘long live the king’ and an image of Challinor during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Exeter City.

But football is fickle and volatile by nature and the Hartlepool boss wants to ensure the feeling of positivity remains throughout his tenure.

“This feel good factor can’t be around winning because we are going to play poorly and lose football matches at times, that can’t mean the doom and gloom returns,” Challinor added.

"The supporters have to realise, and I’m sure they will, the football club is going in the right direction for the first time in a long time and we have to make sure that continues.

"That won’t solely be based around winning football matches, we want it to be, but we have to recognise where we’re at and what we are and what we’re trying to build.”

