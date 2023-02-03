Hartlepool finally made a breakthrough in their search for an additional forward when Hatters front man Jennings completed a move to the Suit Direct Stadium until the end of the season in the final hour of the transfer window.

Jennings made 13 appearances for Challinor’s side this season - seven of those coming in the league, before going on to make nine National League appearances with Altrincham during an extended loan period.

The former Tranmere Rovers man was recalled in the final week of the window with Challinor then allowing Jennings to move to the North East and to his former club.

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor has sent a message to Hartlepool United following Connor Jennings' arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Jennings was given high praise when leaving Edgeley Park from director of football Simon Wilson who believes Hartlepool will be ‘thankful’ for his arrival.

And Challinor, who masterminded Hartlepool’s historic return to the Football League in 2021 with their play-off final success over Torquay United, is hoping the 31-year-old can help fire his old club to safety this season.

“He goes there with our absolute best wishes,” Challinor said following Stockport’s draw with Crewe Alexandra.

“He’s been a massively important member of our squad that’s gone through everything in the past few years and we all wish him all the best.

Hartlepool United completed the signing of Connor Jennings from Stockport County. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“I’m sure he’ll do really, really well up there. There’s still plenty of life left in him and hopefully he’ll go there and bang some goals in.

“I say about Hartlepool, as much as we wanted to go there and win [in December], for me, I don’t want to see the work that we did, and a lot of people did there, go to waste.

“Hopefully they can get out of the mess that they’re in and Connor can play a big part in that.”

But beyond Challinor’s classy message towards his old club, the Stockport boss was also keen to praise Jennings for whom he admits it is a big opportunity for the rest of the season.

“It’s a big opportunity for Connor - obviously he went out and played some games at Altrincham,” said Challinor.

“I spoke with Antony Sweeney about him and he mentioned they would potentially be interested. For Connor, being out of contract at the end of the season, he’s now got four months to go and play League Two football and show what he can do and put himself in the shop window for a contract, whether it be there or elsewhere next year.

“When I came to the club he was just coming back from a serious operation for cancer so the highlight, for me, has been able to get him back out on the pitch.