Jennings was confirmed by Hartlepool with just 30 minutes remaining of the transfer window as Keith Curle was finally able to add to his forward ranks.

Jennings leaves Edgeley Park having made 75 appearances over two spells, scoring 18 goals and winning the National League title last season.

The Stockport-born forward was given glowing endorsement by the club upon his exit with a club statement reading: “Stockport born and bred and a National League champion, Connor leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the football club and we wish him the best of luck in the future.

Connor Jennings joined Hartlepool Unite on transfer deadline day with the best wishes of Stockport County. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“We hope to welcome him back to Edgeley Park again soon, to celebrate his time with the club.”

And those were sentiments shared by director of football Wilson who also paid tribute to Jennings upon his exit and gave Hartlepool a taste of what might be to come.

“Connor was one of the first signings we made after coming into the building. When we proposed the move, coming ‘home’ after several successful seasons with Tranmere, we pitched it as a story he could tell his grandkids one day and it has certainly been that,” said Wilson.

“The life of a footballer is always filled with ups and downs, but Connor has had it in extremes.

“It has been a privilege to get to know him and have him be part of the club during this time. I am sure, just like everyone at the County, our supporters will have been inspired by the way he has tackled his health scare and returned to the pitch, scoring goals and playing a part in the success we had last season.

“When presented with this opportunity, it was something he wanted to do and I’ve got no doubt the other players in the dressing room at Hartlepool will be thankful for his arrival.

“He is someone who demands the highest standards from himself and the others around him and is a winner.