Dave Challinor's intriguing response to improved contract offer at Hartlepool United
Dave Challinor is not set to agree a new deal at Hartlepool United despite being offered an improved contract by the club.
The Pools boss led the club to promotion from the National League and a League Two opening day win over Crawley Town with his current deal at the club set to expire next summer.
Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh is keen to secure Challinor’s long-term future at Victoria Park following interest from elsewhere.
In Saturday’s matchday programme, Singh commented: “Talks have been ongoing for a few weeks, and we have made Dave an increased offer a couple of weeks ago which we think is fair for this league and again, taking into consideration his achievements of last season.”
But Challinor claims there is still some work to do in order to get him to commit.
The Pools boss told BBC Radio Tees Sport following Saturday’s 1-0 win: “It’s easy to put things in programmes and things like that. I noticed [Singh] used the word fair but fair is very subjective, fair to one person may be derisory to another.
"If fair is significantly lower than the average wage of a League Two manager then it is fair?
"Of course there is a solution to it. Whether that happens and how long that takes to get to is not really in my control.
"I’m comfortable with where I’m at and regardless of what happens I’ll do my best to put a squad together that will be competitive and try and win football matches like we have done.”