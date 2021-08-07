Dave Challinor's intriguing response to improved contract offer at Hartlepool United

The Pools boss led the club to promotion from the National League and a League Two opening day win over Crawley Town with his current deal at the club set to expire next summer.

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh is keen to secure Challinor’s long-term future at Victoria Park following interest from elsewhere.

In Saturday’s matchday programme, Singh commented: “Talks have been ongoing for a few weeks, and we have made Dave an increased offer a couple of weeks ago which we think is fair for this league and again, taking into consideration his achievements of last season.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Challinor claims there is still some work to do in order to get him to commit.

The Pools boss told BBC Radio Tees Sport following Saturday’s 1-0 win: “It’s easy to put things in programmes and things like that. I noticed [Singh] used the word fair but fair is very subjective, fair to one person may be derisory to another.

"If fair is significantly lower than the average wage of a League Two manager then it is fair?

"Of course there is a solution to it. Whether that happens and how long that takes to get to is not really in my control.

"I’m comfortable with where I’m at and regardless of what happens I’ll do my best to put a squad together that will be competitive and try and win football matches like we have done.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.