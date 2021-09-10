Dave Challinor's new contract message that Hartlepool United fans have been waiting for

Dave Challinor has reassured Hartlepool United fans that they can ‘rest easy’ as he is set to sign a new extended contract at the club.

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 10th September 2021, 10:22 am
Updated Friday, 10th September 2021, 11:22 am

While terms of the contract are understood to have been verbally agreed, the Pools boss is still yet to sign on the dotted line and secure his future at Victoria Park.

But official confirmation is expected in the coming days.

“We're really close,” Challinor said. “As with any contract, especially a management contract it is a detailed contract and scrawling through 50 pages of a contract and everything being right takes time.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor celebrates with the fans after the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"In the main, we're there and hopefully we'll have some good news over the next days, it certainly won't be weeks.

"Fans can rest easy, I don't have any doubts or fears and they shouldn't have any either – our focus is all about Bristol Rovers on Saturday and picking up three points.”

