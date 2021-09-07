League Two monthly award nomination double for Hartlepool United

Pools manager Dave Challinor has been nominated for the League Two manager of the month award for August while winger Tyler Burey has been nominated in the players’ category.

Challinor has been nominated alongside Forest Green Rovers’ Rob Edwards, Swindon Town’s Ben Garner and Harrogate Town’s Simon Weaver after leading Pools to three wins from their opening four matches in August.

An EFL statement read: “It is hard to overstate the haste in which Challinor had to assemble his squad after only winning the National League play-off final on June 20. To win three of their opening four games back in the Sky Bet EFL is a remarkable feat.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Challinor and Tyler Burey (photo: MI News Sport).

Meanwhile Burey – who is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury – has been nominated alongside Bradford City striker Andy Cook, Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Joe Murphy and Forest Green striker Matt Stevens.

Burey had made a stunning start to life on loan from Millwall with an assist off the bench on his debut before starting and scoring in three consecutive League Two matches against Barrow, Walsall and Carlisle United.

Explaining Burey’s nomination, the EFL stated: “A natural winger, the 20-year-old has impressed up front by closing down defenders and holding the ball.

"Add to that an assist and three goals in four games, including a solo effort against Walsall and a lovely curling strike against Carlisle.”

All winners will be announced at 6am on Friday 10th September.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.