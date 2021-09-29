Ferguson missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Exeter City with a calf problem while Liddle was out with tendonitis.

Given the chronic nature of Liddle’s injury, manager Dave Challinor is keen to rest the player for another two weeks.

But there has been positive news regarding Ferguson as well as midfielder Gavan Holohan, who has been out with a groin problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Ferguson in action for Hartlepool (photo: Frank Reid).

“Fergie trained so I expect him to be back available for us,” Challinor confirmed. "Gav is doing brilliant in terms of straight line stuff so we'll incorporate some lateral stuff from him and see his reaction from that but he's flying."

Ferguson’s potential return to the starting line-up could prove to be a very timely one following Eddy Jones’ call-up to the Wales under-21s side which will rule him out for the two matches after Saturday.

"The disappointing thing from Eddy’s perspective is he goes from being in the team and playing well on Saturday to missing games,” Challinor added. “That can be to his detriment when Fergie comes back in and is playing well – international call-ups are bitter sweet.”

Joe Grey (back) has also returned to full-time training while Tyler Burey (hamstring) remains at his parent club Milwall. As for Liddle, it’s one Pools will be monitoring closely.

"With Lidds, it sounds daft but the longer he’s out then the better for us potentially,” Challinor continued.

"With tendonitis, it’s ideal if you can leave it as long as possible. If we could leave him two weeks and have him miss Stevenage, Morecambe, Northampton, that would be the ideal blue sky thinking.

"Within that, we're going to be dictated to by injury, suspension, performance and results. I can definitely say he won't be involved in the next two games but he'd probably be fine to play in the Northampton game.

"But if we can leave it that extra week and rest him, the long term effects may be significantly more beneficial than if we just chucked him back in.

"We'll be guided by what happens on the pitch and within that, make sure we pick what suits everybody. If we need him out there then he'll be fine to do it.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.