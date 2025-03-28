Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has described the decision to allow Greg Sloggett to leave on loan as "the right thing to do".

The 28-year-old signed for National League side Boston United on Tuesday, linking up with fellow Irishman Graham Coughlan in Lincolnshire. Other than Saturday's thumping 4-1 defeat to Pools, the resurgent Pilgrims have been in superb form of late and look well-placed to avoid relegation having been almost dead and buried a few months ago. Sloggett made his debut as a second half substitute in a thumping win over Southend on Tuesday night, Boston's fourth victory in their last five games and a result that saw them move level on points with fifth-bottom Dagenham and Redbridge. Another win at the weekend at home to Sutton could see the Pilgrims climb out of the bottom four for the first time since Coughlan replaced Ian Culverhouse, who led the Lincolnshire side to promotion last term, in November.

It's been a frustrating season at Pools for Sloggett. The former Cheltenham man was one of a number of new midfield recruits to arrive over the summer as former boss Darren Sarll looked to make Pools more difficult to play through in the engine room. The initial signs were good and Sloggett created two goals on his debut in a thumping win over South Shields in pre-season but an injury sustained against Sunderland under-21s seemed to derail his progress. Having been in and out of the side in the early months of the campaign, Sloggett found his opportunities even more limited after Anthony Limbrick replaced Lennie Lawrence, playing a total of just 94 minutes in the Australian's first 10 games in charge. His last Pools appearance was more than a month ago.

The midfielder achieved considerable success back in his homeland with the likes of University College Dublin, Derry City and Dundalk, where he made 160 appearances and played 16 times in the Europa League. However, he featured just twice during a fleeting spell at Cheltenham at the end of last term and has struggled to establish himself at the Prestige Group Stadium; of a total of 18 appearances, 10 have come from the bench.

The Irishman made his Boston debut in midweek after being allowed to leave on loan following a frustrating season at Pools. Picture by Frank Reid.

"First of all, Greg's a great character, an excellent trainer and a really good professional," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"He's frustrated with the amount of game time he's had. He had a couple of starts here and there, I think he played against Barnet and then started against Altrincham at home. I just really felt that for him personally, it was the best decision and the right move. We've got a lot of midfielders at the moment who are playing well and pushing. We all thought, at the club, that it was the right thing to do to let him go. It's another National league team and he came off the bench on Tuesday.

"I wish him all the best, he's a really good lad and a really good pro who's always done the right thing by us. We wanted to look after him as well, I think that was important."