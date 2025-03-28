Hartlepool United sign teenage goalkeeper on loan from Championship club
Hartlepool United have signed young goalkeeper Darryl Ombang on loan from Leeds United until the end of the season.
Pools have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper since Owen Foster's loan from Hull expired last week.
The teenager arrives with impressive pedigree having been on the books of Leeds since 2021, signing a new contract last year. During that time, Ombang has been capped by England at under-17 level and gained senior experience during stints at Ossett United and Farsley Celtic.
The 19-year-old is eligible for this weekend's trip to Halifax and is likely to feature on the bench.
