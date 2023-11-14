Decision to be made by Hartlepool United over Middlesbrough prospect with ex-Manchester City midfielder's loan set to expire
Agyemang arrived on a short-term loan deal at the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie with Chester – a game in which the 21-year-old made his Hartlepool debut when coming off the bench.
Since then, the midfielder has featured in all four of Hartlepool’s National League fixtures – three of those as a starter.
Agyemang was brought in by John Askey to help cope with the stress of a lack of midfield options with the likes of Callum Cooke, Anthony Mancini and Kieran Wallace all out injured in recent weeks.
But with both Cooke and Wallace returning to Askey’s squad in the weekend draw with Ebbsfleet – as well as the addition of Mitch Hancox from York City until January – suddenly there are options to choose from.
Pools boss Askey had suggested he will sit down with Agyemang to discover whether an extension to the loan deal is both viable and wanted by the Boro youngster, with the focus to avoid being left short of options again.
"We’ve been light in midfield and we can’t afford to do that again,” said Askey.
"It’s something I need to talk to Terrell about and see whether he’s still enjoying it. That’s the big thing, and that he wants to be here.
"Then we’ll see if we feel as though we need to keep him and if he wants to be here then it’s something we’ll need to do.”
Agyemang, as it stands, is one of seven loan players at Hartlepool which brings another factor into the equation given that Askey can only name five loan players within his match day squad each week.
“It’s just not something that I’ve ever had to do before, have so many loan players,” admitted Askey.
"I don’t think it’s great to have seven loan players in. You want your own players, although the ones we’ve brought in are good lads and I think they feel as though they’re Hartlepool players when they’re playing.
"But it does give us that dilemma that you can only have five on the pitch and the bench, so we have to be mindful of that.”