Hartlepool United will make a decision on Middlesbrough midfielder Terrell Agyemang with the former Manchester City youngster’s loan deal set to expire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Agyemang arrived on a short-term loan deal at the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie with Chester – a game in which the 21-year-old made his Hartlepool debut when coming off the bench.

Since then, the midfielder has featured in all four of Hartlepool’s National League fixtures – three of those as a starter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agyemang was brought in by John Askey to help cope with the stress of a lack of midfield options with the likes of Callum Cooke, Anthony Mancini and Kieran Wallace all out injured in recent weeks.

Middlesbrough midfielder Terrell Agyemang's loan deal is set to expire with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

But with both Cooke and Wallace returning to Askey’s squad in the weekend draw with Ebbsfleet – as well as the addition of Mitch Hancox from York City until January – suddenly there are options to choose from.

Pools boss Askey had suggested he will sit down with Agyemang to discover whether an extension to the loan deal is both viable and wanted by the Boro youngster, with the focus to avoid being left short of options again.

"We’ve been light in midfield and we can’t afford to do that again,” said Askey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s something I need to talk to Terrell about and see whether he’s still enjoying it. That’s the big thing, and that he wants to be here.

Terrell Agyemang has been a regular for Hartlepool United since joining on loan from Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

"Then we’ll see if we feel as though we need to keep him and if he wants to be here then it’s something we’ll need to do.”

Agyemang, as it stands, is one of seven loan players at Hartlepool which brings another factor into the equation given that Askey can only name five loan players within his match day squad each week.

“It’s just not something that I’ve ever had to do before, have so many loan players,” admitted Askey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think it’s great to have seven loan players in. You want your own players, although the ones we’ve brought in are good lads and I think they feel as though they’re Hartlepool players when they’re playing.