Mitch Hancox is hoping he can help to unlock Hartlepool United's potential this season by turning their fortunes around and moving them back into play-off contention following his loan move from York City.

Hancox has reunited with former two-time manager John Askey when agreeing a loan deal with Hartlepool until January, having struggled for regular game time at the LNER Community Stadium with York this season.

Hancox has enjoyed huge success working under Askey at both Macclesfield Town and York, gaining promotion with each club, with the hope being he can continue that trend now at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The versatile 29-year-old, in that sense, brings plenty of experience to the Pools squad and the former Birmingham City youngster is hoping that experience and the trust built up between himself and Askey can lend itself to a change in form for Hartlepool.

Mitch Hancox enjoyed promotion success with John Askey at Macclesfield Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"As soon as I heard the news late last week I was eager to get it done. I’ve worked with the gaffer before so I’m just excited and happy to be here now,” Hancox explained.

"I’ve been trying to get out of York for a while because I’ve needed to get games, I’ve had restricted playing time this year unfortunately. But when I heard the news I spoke to the gaffer and thankfully we got the move done.

"It’s a club in the same league which I wanted – I had interest from the league below and a couple in this league, but it’s full-time, it’s a big club.

"I know they’re ambitious and they want to try and get towards the play-off spots. I’ve worked with the manager before and he knows what I'm all about and I believe he trusts me, so it was the perfect fit. It’s hard in football to find someone who trusts you.

"This is the third time I’ll be working with him now. I’ve worked with him twice and we’ve had two promotions. When I was at Macclesfield we won the National League, which was an unbelievable season, and then two years ago at York we went up via the play-offs. So I know what he’s all about, and what he brings.