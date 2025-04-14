Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United defender Billy Sass-Davies has hailed the Pools fans as the best supporters he's ever played in front of.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following what he described as a "frustrating" first season at the Prestige Group Stadium, the 25-year-old looks to be beginning to establish himself in the Pools side having been in and out of the team under both Darren Sarll, who signed him in the summer, and Lennie Lawrence.

Initially at least, head coach Anthony Limbrick proved similarly reluctant to put too much faith in the former Crewe, Yeovil and Boreham Wood defender, with the Australian leaving him on the bench for the opening six matches of his tenure. However, since returning to the side ahead of last month's trip to AFC Fylde, Sass-Davies has started the last seven matches, lining up on the right of Limbrick's back three and producing a string of assured performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his latest run in the side, the defender has started to cement his emerging status as a fan favourite at the Prestige Group Stadium. Modest, down to earth and unassuming, on the pitch Sass-Davies has proven himself courageous, dominant and capable and has kept skipper Luke Waterfall, who has twice won promotion from the National League, out of the team.

The 25-year-old defender, who has turned out for eight different clubs throughout his career, has hailed Pools fans as the best he's ever played in front of. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools fans are often hailed for their passion, commitment and dedication and this season has been no different in spite of another disappointing campaign. More than 200 made the 281-mile trip from the North East to Dagenham's Victoria Road at the weekend as 10-man Pools were denied a fourth consecutive win in agonising fashion after Harry Phipps lashed home a late leveller in the 87th minute. While Pools weren't able to send the travelling fans home altogether happy, it was at least a performance to be proud of after Louis Stephenson was sent off for the first time in his career after just 25 minutes.

The unwavering support of the Pools faithful makes it all the more important to secure the club's future as soon as possible, with uncertainty still swirling following the resignation of chairman Raj Singh last month. Sass-Davies, who has turned out for eight different clubs throughout his career so far, hailed the Pools fans as the best he's ever played in front of.

"They're brilliant," he said.

"I think they're the best fans I've played in front of, I really do think that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They travel up and down the country, there were more than 200 today that came all the way down here, it's a brilliant, brilliant effort. I've never been at a club that would bring that many fans that distance."