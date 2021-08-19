Pools will be looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Barrow and continue their impressive run of form at Victoria Park.

Challinor’s side have won 15 of their last 17 league matches on home turf and got their campaign off to a winning start against Crawley Town just under a fortnight ago.

But after conceding three at Holker Street over the weekend, Challinor has strongly hinted some changes could be in order.

"If the players don't think their place is in jeopardy then they're stupid in my opinion,” said the Pools boss.

“If it takes me to make the changes that I need to make to make them go 'oh I wasn't expecting that' then there will be an eye opener for them.

"You can't, as someone at the back end of the pitch after conceding three goals, expect that things are going to be rosy and that they're going to play next weekend against Walsall.

"We'll make decisions whether that's the case or not but if I had played, I'd be concerned.”

Pools have named an unchanged back three of Timi Odusina, Gary Liddle and Neill Byrne for each of the opening three games this season.

Right wing-back Jamie Sterry has also started every match while goalkeeper Ben Killip and left wing-back David Ferguson have started the opening two league games.

"If you’re part of the back three or even the back five and the goalkeeper, I’d be questioning what I’ve got to do to make sure I do what I can through the week to make sure I’m in the team this weekend,” Challinor added.

"There are plenty of players out there looking to play in League Two for a club like ours with the backing we get from the supporters.

"If the players we have can't do it then there are players out there that can. It's our job, as tough and ruthless as it can be at times, to make decisions and doing what we need to move us forward.”

