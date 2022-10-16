Defensive frailties and selection issues: What did we learn from Hartlepool United's defeat at Harrogate Town

The troubling start to the season continued in North Yorkshire to leave Keith Curle both scratching his head and left to question certain aspects of his side.

Alex Pattison was able to sweep in behind a lacklustre Pools defence to fire the home side in front before Jack Muldoon headed a second just before half-time.

Even then it felt as though Pools would struggle to find a route back into the game, and that proved to be the case despite a late consolation from Josh Umerah.

Josh Umerah scored his seventh goal of the season in Hartlepool United's defeat at Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle kept his players in the dressing room for a lengthy spell following the full-time whistle to address matters, but 14 games into the season, and onto their second manager of the campaign, this already feels like it will be a prolonged season of struggle for Hartlepool.

And here are some of the key takeaways from a forgetful afternoon in Harrogate.

Did Curle get it wrong?

Just five games into his tenure and Curle has already utilised four different formations, with the Hartlepool interim boss altering his system at half-time here in North Yorkshire after gifting two cheap goals to the hosts in the opening 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo Robinson made his Hartlepool United debut against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But while the set-up is open to interpretation still at this point, as Curle continues to find what works best for his squad, it is the selection which raised eyebrows at the Envirovent Stadium - particularly David Ferguson.

Ferguson, who has been named captain by Curle, was deployed on the left of three centre-backs in the continued absence of Rollin Menayese, with Brody Paterson operating in the left full-back position.

And it was a decision which would ultimately cost Pools with Ferguson having a hand in both goals conceded in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson and Paterson collided with one another in attempting to make a headed clearance, with Ferguson drifting slightly towards his more natural full-back area, which allowed the loose ball to be played over the top of a static Alex Lacey for Pattison to sweep home the opener.

David Ferguson struggled at centre-back for Hartlepool United in the defeat to Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Ferguson was targeted by Pattison for the second as he picked out Muldoon at the back post who gave him little chance when towering above to head home.

Curle aimed to rectify things after the break by reverting to a back four with Ferguson back on the left - which saw an improved 45 minutes - but the damage had already been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Curle has continued to make bold decisions when leaving out certain players each week.

At Mansfield Town it was Umerah who was sidelined while Wes McDonald, again, found himself on the bench to start at Harrogate.

He was joined by Mikael Ndjoli and Clarke Oduor, players who have featured in recent games, who you continue to hope will be able to add something in the final third.

It’s something which Curle will have to deal with each week however, with several players vying for limited positions as Pools continue to struggle in finding a balance between attack and defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defensively frail, again

But while there can be some question marks over the starting line-up, Curle cannot legislate for some of the goals in which Pools continue to give away.

As referenced, Ferguson and Paterson’s collision was needless, but Lacey’s response to the loose ball in behind was equally to blame for Pattison’s opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Lacey and centre-back partner Euan Murray have endured a difficult start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium, their seasons plagued by errors which have contributed to Pools holding the worst defensive record in the league.

The absence of Menayese is evident, but that’s not to say Pools’ issues dissolve when he is in the side.

What is clear is that both Lacey and Murray are struggling to form a partnership conducive to solidity which continues to be a headache from week-to-week when it comes to finding a solution.

Are Pools better equipped with three centre-backs - providing one of those is Menayese, which in-turn negates an additional attacking option? Or should they consider a back four more in the hope that their attacking players will begin to share the goal burden from Umerah?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either way, it remains a difficult situation for Curle, at least until January where he can look to address the issue.

But one thing is clear, in that Pools cannot continue to give up the kind of goals they are doing if they are to harbour any hopes of climbing out of danger.

Robinson-Umerah potential

Having not played a league game since March it was perhaps a little surprising Theo Robinson was thrown straight into the action just 48-hours after completing his free transfer to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, in the main, Robinson did OK. He buzzed around in the first half with one or two clever touches, with very primitive signs of a link up with Umerah when creating two good opportunities for his strike partner in the first half.

Curle maintains Robinson will improve with a week of training under his belt and it will be interesting to watch his progress over the coming games.

Significant defeat

While I’m sure there has never been a ‘six-pointer’ labelled for a fixture in October, Hartlepool’s loss to Harrogate remains a significant one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools have suffered a rather dismal start to the season but the same can be said for a handful of teams towards the wrong end of the League Two table, including Harrogate.

The Sulphurites were without a win in 10 games across all competitions heading into the game, including a defeat at Hartlepool in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Their home struggles have been evident, having not secured three points, or more than one goal, at the Envirovent Stadium since the opening day of the season in July.

And yet Pools were unable to turn the screw against a side lacking in confidence - instead offering them a springboard in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools have now played seven of the teams currently in the bottom-half of the league and have taken just four points, something which tells its own story.

The positives

It’s often hard to take away many positives from a defeat, particularly one of this nature.

But while his performance was at times patchy defensively, Jamie Sterry’s return was a boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle has rotated the likes of Murray, Reghan Tumilty and Mouhamed Niang at full-back in his absence. The hope now is the 26-year-old can enjoy a sustained run of fitness.

And, while it did not count for anything in the end, Umerah’s seventh goal of the season continued to show what a positive acquisition he is proving for the club this summer.