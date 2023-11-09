John Askey will ‘keep fighting’ to turn Hartlepool United’s fortunes around as Pools return to National League action against Ebbsfleet United.

Hartlepool return from their two week hiatus when they face Ebbsfleet, looking to end a run of three consecutive National League defeats.

Pools have endured a difficult spell of late – a run which has seen them drop into the bottom half of the table with Askey’s side now five points off the play-off places.

But having had a break from action last week, where Askey was hoping to use the time to 'regroup' and 'start again,' Pools must start turning their form around if they are to challenge for a play-off spot.

John Askey will continue to fight to turn Hartlepool United's fortunes around this season.

And Askey, who has come under pressure in recent weeks, says he will continue to fight for as long as possible to be the man to turn their season around.

“I’ve been in football long enough, played enough, that I’ve got enough determination about myself,” he said.

"That’s what the players have got to have. If things are not going right you’ve got to fight, you don’t go under, you push even harder. That’s the message to the players, and I’ll keep fighting as long as I possibly can.

“Hopefully by doing that we can change the direction in which we’re going at the moment and if we get one or two players back that extra bit of quality might help us.”