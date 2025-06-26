"I always thought I'd retire at Pools, unfortunately that was out of my control and the day for me to go has come.

Long-serving Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson has penned a heartfelt message to Pools fans after signing for Gateshead.

The 31-year-old spent the last five seasons at Victoria Park and has been an integral part of a whole host of memorable moments. The versatile defender, who can operate as a left-back or left-sided centre-half, played a key role as Pools won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor in 2021, featuring in the National League team of the season. The following season, he helped Pools reach the fourth round of the FA Cup, scoring against his former side Blackpool to set up a trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, as well as the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy.

There have also been some difficult moments during his long stint at Pools. Ferguson, who made 236 appearances in blue and white, was appointed captain after Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023 but appeared to struggle with the weight of his new role, relinquishing the armband the following January after a series of poor performances and the return of veteran Nicky Featherstone. At times, the defender has divided opinion among fans; to some, he has lost the pace, energy and dynamism that made him so effective at the beginning of his Pools stint while to others, he remained a reliable, committed and consistent member of the side.

It was widely expected that Ferguson would sign on for another season, especially after he revealed that he'd "love to stay" after scoring in the draw with Forest Green Rovers on the final day of the campaign. Yet, for whatever reason, a new deal never materialised and he was announced as Gateshead's first signing of the summer on Wednesday.

After news of his departure was confirmed, Ferguson took to X to reflect on his spell at Pools and deliver a heartfelt message to fans.

"I've been dreading writing this," he said.

"I always thought I'd retire at Pools, unfortunately that was out of my control and the day for me to go has come.

"My heart aches writing this but you have all given me a home, a place where I belong and I'll treasure every one of those moments, good and bad, for the rest of my life.

"You have all given me the best memories in my career. From Selhurst Park, to the sell-outs at the Vic and the best one of all... that day at Bristol. I still remember the noise when that ball hit the bar and that roar... goosebumps.

"Keep supporting the club like you always have and always will. Remember, it's YOUR club. It's not a goodbye but see you later. From the bottom of my heart, love you all Poolies.

"Like we say, once a Poolie, always a Poolie.

"Much love, Fergie."