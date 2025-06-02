Departing Hartlepool United goalkeeper Josh Mazfari's dad, Steve, has taken to social media to refute suggestions that the club entered into contract discussions with the stopper.

The 20-year-old took to X to announce his departure from Pools on Sunday having spent the last two years in the North East. Although he never made a senior appearance at the Prestige Group Stadium, the former Huddersfield youngster enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at Redcar Athletic this term, keeping a remarkable 27 clean sheets in 42 games as the Steelmen were crowned Northern League Division One champions. As recently as late March, Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick talked up Mazfari's chances of breaking into the first team.

Pools said that they were in "ongoing contract discussions" with Mazfari following the publication of their retained list last month and reiterated their stance in a post on X on Monday morning, suggesting the goalkeeper had made the decision to "explore opportunities elsewhere".

However, Mazfari's father, Steve, took to social media to offer his own version of events, suggesting that Pools had never entered negotiations with the promising goalkeeper.

Yet more drama at Hartlepool United after departing goalkeeper Josh Mazfari's dad took to social media to criticise the club. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Just to clarify matters, Josh has not had any contract discussions with anyone at the club and no offer has been made, either verbally or in writing," he wrote.

Once again, the club are at risk of creating another storm - something Pools can ill-afford given the recent and ongoing debacle surrounding controversial owner and chairman Raj Singh, who has returned to his role despite a takeover deal appearing to have reached an advanced stage. In a similar vein to the bizarre decision not to announce the departure of former assistant manager Carl Dickinson despite his absence from the dugout and even after he turned out for Northern Premier League West side Congleton Town, a lack of open and honest communication has created another needless issue for Pools.