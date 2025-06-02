Hartlepool United goalkeeper takes to social media to announce his departure

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Josh Mazfari has taken to X to announce his departure.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old leaves Pools after two years in the North East, spending time on loan at Shildon and Redcar Athletic. Although he never made a senior appearance at the Prestige Group Stadium, the former Huddersfield youngster enjoyed an impressive campaign at Redcar this term, keeping a remarkable 27 clean sheets in 42 games as the Steelmen were crowned Northern League Division One champions. As recently as late March, Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick talked up Mazfari's chances of breaking into the first team.

Pools confirmed that they were in "ongoing contract discussions" with Mazfari following the publication of their retained list last month. However, although there has been no official confirmation from the club, the goalkeeper took to X to announce his departure.

"Unfortunately my time at @Official_HUFC has come to an end," he wrote.

"Thanks for all the support over the last 2 years and all the best for the future."