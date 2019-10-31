The pair have been involved in some promotion tussles over the last few years and, ahead of the meeting at Pride Park, we’ve picked out nine players who have played for both Boro and the Rams. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how many you remember:
1. Ryan Shotton
The central defender is into his third season at Boro after he was signed by Garry Monk in 2017. Prior to that, Shotton spent two years at Derby after signing for the Rams in 2014, with a spell at Birmingham sandwiched in-between.
Photo: Alex Davidson
Copyright:
2. Patrick Bamford
Before his two separate spells at Boro, Bamford made a name for himself in the Championship with Derby, impressing on loan at Pride Park in the second half of the 2014 season.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
Copyright:
3. Cyrus Christie
A change of management from Garry Monk to Tony Pulis meant the defender's time at Boro was short lived. Before his half season with the Teessiders, Christie made over 100 appearances for Derby between 2014 and 2017.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright:
4. David Nugent
Despite spending just 18 months at the Riverside, Nugent was a popular figure at Boro after helping the club win promotion to the Premier League in 2016. He left for Derby shortly after and was an important player for the Rams.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright: