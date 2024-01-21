'Dialogue has been open and frank' - Hartlepool United release statement about ongoing takeover talks

Hartlepool United have issued a statement about ongoing talks between the club and a mystery consortium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The discussions, which could lead to either investment in Pools or even a takeover, have been brokered by the Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust (HUST).

While the identities of people within the consortium have still to be disclosed, the trust insist that the group’s members “are all supporters of Pools and have strong family ties to our club or our town”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools, who were put for sale last April by chairman Raj Singh, have now confirmed that the latest meeting between the club, trust “and their partners” about a “potential takeover” took place on Friday.

Hartlepool United have issued an update over ongoing talks with a mystery consortium.

A statement on Hartlepool United’s X social media account on Saturday night said: “Dialogue has been open and frank by both parties, with further options being discussed, and the meeting outcome was left with the trust’s representatives to discuss the best way forward with the stakeholders and to come back to the club early next week.

"While all involved are hopeful for a positive outcome, the club is also mindful that it has been nine months since the club was put up for sale and approaching three months since the initial meeting with HUST occurred.

"The club are aware that an ongoing process since April has had some negative effect on the club’s day-to-day affairs whether that be staff within the club, bringing in players and most recently delays in bringing in John Askey’s successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Further updates will be provided in due course and as soon as that is feasibly possible.”

The statement was released just hours after Sunderland striking legend Kevin Phillips was appointed as head coach.