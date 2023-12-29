Hartlepool United players will certainly have to put some hard yards in if they are going to improve their side’s poor away form in the new year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After winning three of their 11 league fixtures on their travels up until Christmas, John Askey’s side end 2023 with a trip to Oldham Athletic on Saturday, December 30, at 3pm.

The match is a quick reunion following Pools’s 3-1 defeat to Latics on Boxing Day – quicker still given that it was originally due to take place on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least Poolies will not be nursing new year hangovers when they make the 114-mile trip across the windy M62 to Boundary Park.

Nicky Featherstone in action for Hartlepool United in their pre-season friendly against Gateshead in 2020. Diehard Pools fans will have put some miles in by the time the two sides meet on Tyneside in early March.

Sticking with the theme of liquid refreshment, the trip will also be small beer compared to the majority of what is to come in the second half of the season.

A re-arranged night fixture on Tuesday, January 9, at AFC Fylde – check our www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk website for a potential postponement on that one – adds only 18 miles on to the Oldham odyssey.

But after that it is 273 miles to Ebbsfleet on Saturday, January 20, 283 miles to Bromley on Saturday, February 3, and 274 miles to Woking on Saturday, February 10, before a mere 183-mile jaunt to Solihull Moors on Saturday, February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least those pilgrimages are followed by the 29-mile breeze to Gateshead on Saturday, March 3.

That’s a total of 2,576 road miles by the time Poolies have returned home from Tyneside.