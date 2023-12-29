Diehard Hartlepool United fans face 2,500-mile road trip to see team at Gateshead via Oldham Athletic, AFC Fylde, Ebbsfleet, Bromley, Woking and Solihull Moors
After winning three of their 11 league fixtures on their travels up until Christmas, John Askey’s side end 2023 with a trip to Oldham Athletic on Saturday, December 30, at 3pm.
The match is a quick reunion following Pools’s 3-1 defeat to Latics on Boxing Day – quicker still given that it was originally due to take place on New Year’s Day.
At least Poolies will not be nursing new year hangovers when they make the 114-mile trip across the windy M62 to Boundary Park.
Sticking with the theme of liquid refreshment, the trip will also be small beer compared to the majority of what is to come in the second half of the season.
A re-arranged night fixture on Tuesday, January 9, at AFC Fylde – check our www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk website for a potential postponement on that one – adds only 18 miles on to the Oldham odyssey.
But after that it is 273 miles to Ebbsfleet on Saturday, January 20, 283 miles to Bromley on Saturday, February 3, and 274 miles to Woking on Saturday, February 10, before a mere 183-mile jaunt to Solihull Moors on Saturday, February 24.
At least those pilgrimages are followed by the 29-mile breeze to Gateshead on Saturday, March 3.
That’s a total of 2,576 road miles by the time Poolies have returned home from Tyneside.
Why not give your wheels a deserved rest by catching the Northern “rattler” rail service to Newcastle before boarding a Metro train back to Gateshead?