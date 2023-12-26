Hartlepool United squander early lead to lose 3-1 at home to Oldham Athletic in National League

Hartlepool United slumped to their seventh home league defeat of the season after squandering another lead.

Yet the Clarence Road faithful were soon dismayed as Josh Stones equalised after nine minutes from close range before fellow striker James Norwood took advantage of a Manny Onariase mistake to give the Latics a 17th-minute lead.

Stones then set up Norwood to add a third after 63 minutes following a corner.

Perhaps the highlight of another dismal day at The Vic was the eagerly awaited return from injury of midfield playmaker Anthony Mancini following a four-month lay off.

But his appearance from the substitute’s bench after 74 minutes was unable to inspire a late come back.

John Askey’s side are now in 16th place in the National League ahead of a return clash across the Pennines with Oldham on Saturday.

They still find themselves four points from the relegation zone and a sizeable 11 points from the final play-off place.

The result also darkened the mood on the terraces following the announcement over the weekend that a consortium is expected to enter into talks with Pools shortly over the future of the club.