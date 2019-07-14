How Hartlepool United's players performed against Middlesbrough

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: 'Strong' Jason Kennedy shines against Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United suffered their first defeat of pre-season against second tier side Middlesbrough – but how did their players perform?

Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 17:04

Pools were put to the sword by a strong Boro side, but manager Craig Hignett will no doubt be pleased with aspects of what was a promising performance. And our Hartlepool United writer, Dominic Scurr, has dished out some fairly strong player ratings following the clash. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who he felt shone and struggled:

1. Ben Killip - 7

Will have been disappointed to be beaten from such a distance for Middlesbrough’s first though didn’t have much chance with the others. Displayed good bravery on occasion to rush out of his goal and clear the danger. His kicking will cause teams problems in the National League.

2. Peter Kioso - 7

Very busy down the right side with some good closing down while also being an attacking outlet.

3. Fraser Kerr - 7

A very tough match to mark his return from injury though Kerr coped with things reasonably well. A great interception from McNair’s ball across goal denied what would have been a certain goal.

4. Kenton Richardson - 7

A spirited display at left-back by Richardson saw him put in some crunching tackles and get forward as much as possible. Pools attacking approach often left him exposed as a lot of Middlesbrough’s success going forward came down his side though continued to cover things reasonably well.

