Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: 'Strong' Jason Kennedy shines against Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United suffered their first defeat of pre-season against second tier side Middlesbrough – but how did their players perform?
By Dominic.Scurr1
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 17:04
Pools were put to the sword by a strong Boro side, but manager Craig Hignett will no doubt be pleased with aspects of what was a promising performance. And our Hartlepool United writer, Dominic Scurr, has dished out some fairly strong player ratings following the clash. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who he felt shone and struggled: