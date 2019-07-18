Who shone and struggled for Pools at York City?

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Triallists and new signings shine in York defeat

Hartlepool United fell to a pre-season defeat at York City – but how did their players perform?

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 07:54

The Minstermen ran out 2-1 victors at Bootham Crescent – but who shone and struggled against the National League North side? Our Pools writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings – with plenty of praise for the new signings and a new triallist. Scroll down and click through the pages to see his full set of marks:

1. Ben Killip - 7

Took until the second half for the goalkeeper to be properly called into action as he reacted well to tip over Sean Newton’s ambitious free-kick. Couldn’t do much about either goal.

2. Kenton Richardson - 7

Got forward well and put in a great cross for the opening goal and covered well defensively when required.

3. Fraser Kerr - 7

York’s two strikers were threats but Kerr managed to keep them both relatively quiet with some improved positional work and solid tackling.

4. Aaron Cunningham - 7

A composed and professional performance from the young centre-back who grew into the game after a strong start from York.

