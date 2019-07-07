How Hartlepool United's players rated against Shildon

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Shildon friendly?

Hartlepool United continued their pre-season preparations with a convincing win over Shildon – but who were the standout performers?

By Dominic.Scurr1
Sunday, 07 July, 2019, 09:35

Our Pools writer, Dominic Scurr, has dished out his player marks – with a look at how the club’s five new signing and trio of triallists fared as the National League campaign grows closer. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled for Craig Hignett’s side in the friendly at Dean Street:

1. Ben Killip - 7

The goalkeeper had the ball in his hands more frequently than he did at Billingham with some comfortable claims for crosses. He also displayed his impressive kicking ability by launching the ball from one box to the other at one point. Unfortunately his afternoon was cut prematurely short after taking a knock to his head shortly before half-time.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Peter Kioso - 7

Always a threat down the right side as he was able to open his legs up and show his pace on more than one occasion. Was limited slightly in the second half when used as a left sided centre-back but ultimately kept a clean sheet having played the majority of the match.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Michael Raynes - 7

Pools’ skipper for the afternoon was rarely troubled at the back but dealt with what little came his way with ease.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Aaron Cunningham - 8

The standout player in the back four in the first half. Cunningham was calm in possession, bringing the ball down well to help Hartlepool play out from the back. A positive display was capped with an opportunist strike on the stroke of half-time. Wasn’t as effective as part of a back three in the second half but continued to impress.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6