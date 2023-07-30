News you can trust since 1877
Doncaster Rovers defender makes Hartlepool United impression following season-long loan switch

Charlie Seaman made his first appearance for Hartlepool United in the pre-season friendly defeat to Harrogate Town with Antony Sweeney offering praise to the on-loan Doncaster Rovers defender.
By Joe Ramage
Published 30th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Seaman arrived on a season-long loan deal from the League Two club to fill what was an area of concern for manager John Askey who had, on a number of occasions, highlighted his desire to bring in another right-back to compete with Dan Dodds.

And Askey got his man as the former West Ham United and Bournemouth full-back, who found himself down the pecking order at the Eco-Power Stadium due to the arrival of Hartlepool’s Jamie Sterry earlier this summer, joined for the 2023-24 campaign.

Seaman started on the right of a back five against Harrogate with Dodds operating in the right centre-back role he became accustomed to last season following his January switch from Middlesbrough.

Charlie Seaman completed a season-long loan move to Hartlepool United from Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Charlie Seaman completed a season-long loan move to Hartlepool United from Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
And despite suffering a narrow defeat to the League Two side, the 23-year-old gave a decent account of himself in front of Hartlepool supporters for the first time.

"A lot of what he showed,” Sweeney said when asked what supporters can expect from the defender this season.

"He’s a bundle of energy, he likes to join in, he’s got a decent cross on him and a decent shot at the end of it.

"He’s tenacious in the tackle and he looks like an athlete as well, so hopefully he’ll slot in on that right-hand side and whoever is playing in behind him, the right side of a back three, whether it’s Doddsy, Manny Onariase or Alex Lacey, they’ll have an outlet to give the ball and carry us up the pitch.”

