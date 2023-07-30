Seaman arrived on a season-long loan deal from the League Two club to fill what was an area of concern for manager John Askey who had, on a number of occasions, highlighted his desire to bring in another right-back to compete with Dan Dodds.

And Askey got his man as the former West Ham United and Bournemouth full-back, who found himself down the pecking order at the Eco-Power Stadium due to the arrival of Hartlepool’s Jamie Sterry earlier this summer, joined for the 2023-24 campaign.

Seaman started on the right of a back five against Harrogate with Dodds operating in the right centre-back role he became accustomed to last season following his January switch from Middlesbrough.

Charlie Seaman completed a season-long loan move to Hartlepool United from Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And despite suffering a narrow defeat to the League Two side, the 23-year-old gave a decent account of himself in front of Hartlepool supporters for the first time.

"A lot of what he showed,” Sweeney said when asked what supporters can expect from the defender this season.

"He’s a bundle of energy, he likes to join in, he’s got a decent cross on him and a decent shot at the end of it.

