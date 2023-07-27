Askey has been keen to add another out-and-out right-back to his squad this summer to compete with Dan Dodds after left-back Brody Paterson has been tasked with filling in throughout pre-season.

And Askey has now landed his man with a loan deal for Doncaster’s 23-year-old full-back.

Seaman has fallen out of favour at the Eco-Power Stadium after Hartlepool’s Jamie Sterry arrived earlier in the summer.

Charlie Seaman has joined Hartlepool United on a season-long loan deal from Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And despite signing a new contract with Grant McCann's side only last month – the Doncaster boss has since brought in Tom Nixon on loan from Hull City.

That has allowed the former West Ham United and Bournemouth defender to head out on loan for the season at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Seaman has made 41 appearances for the South Yorkshire side, with 24 of those coming last season, including in the fixture between the two sides at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Seaman becomes Hartlepool’s ninth signing of the summer and is likely to feature in the pre-season friendly with Harrogate Town.

“I’m delighted to sign for the season. After I spoke to the manager, I knew where I wanted to be,” said Seaman.

"There is a good group here who all want the same success.”

Pools boss Askey added after securing his new right-back: “Charlie comes with EFL and National League experience.