The full-back arrived midway through pre-season and replaced Jamie Sterry who left the club for Doncaster at the end of last season.

Seaman had only recently signed a new deal at the Eco-Power Stadium before being offered out on loan with Hartlepool boss John Askey only too keen to bring in the 23-year-old.

And Seaman has made an instant impact at the Suit Direct Stadium, starting all four games under Askey so far this season scoring two goals – including the winner against Southend United at the weekend.

Charlie Seaman scored his second goal for Hartlepool United in the 3-2 win over Southend United at Roots Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

The former Bournemouth youngster has impressed in an attacking right wing-back role and already looks to have been a smart piece of business made by the club.

The goals were not necessarily part of the plan for Seaman but the defender admits he is enjoying his football at the moment which translates on the pitch.

"If I didn’t hit the target I would have been at myself for not taking a touch, but I’m feeling really confident at the moment,” Seaman said of his winner at Roots Hall.

"The boys are always onto me in training about taking shots when I get the opportunity. I see it as a bit of a strong point of my game that I don’t show enough.

Doncaster Rovers loan defender Charlie Seaman has scored in back-to-back games for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

"When it sat up for me I thought ‘why not,’ my head is in a good place, I’m playing well at the moment. When things are going right for you sometimes them chances you take come off.

"I’m happy I took the shot, another goal and it led to three points which is the main thing so I’m happy.

"I had a loan spell when I was 18 or 19 at Maidstone and I scored a few goals there,” Seaman added.

"Since I’ve been at Doncaster I think I’ve only scored two, but I’m feeling confident here.

"I need to trust my ability more than I have in the last couple of years. I’m really enjoying my football and when things are going well in your mind that’s when things go well for you on the pitch. I’m in a good place and I’m really enjoying it.”

Part of the reason the 23-year-old is enjoying it is because Hartlepool have made a good start to their National League season with three wins from four games.

But the defender is keen not to get too carried away with so much of the season still to play.

"There’s still 42 games left of the season. It’s a long, long season. We’re still only in August,” he said.

"We’ve got to use these victories as ammo just to keep going and keep working hard rather than thinking we can take our foot off the gas because that’s when those victories turn into losses and you can start performing poorly.