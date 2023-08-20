John Askey has seen his side scored ten times in just four games so far this National League season – only Gateshead and Chesterfield have netted more with 11 – with eight different goalscorers to boot.

Jake Hastie, Josh Umerah, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, Anthony Mancini, Charlie Seaman, David Ferguson, Tom Crawford and Joe Grey have now all found the back of the net for Askey’s side in the opening four games of the season as Pools continue to look a threat to teams in the attacking third.

And it was Crawford, Grey and Seaman, for a second successive game, who were on target at Roots Hall as Pools twice came from behind to enhance their start to the campaign.

Hartlepool United scored another three times in their National League win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID

And Askey, who credited the character of his side in the wake of their victory in Essex, was keen to praise his players again for their attacking impetus and the ability to share goals around the team in the opening weeks of the season.

"The goals are coming from all over and I think the reason why they’re coming from all over is because we are creating chances and there’s a lot of movement and people are getting into the box from all positions,” said Askey.

"Hopefully we can keep that going. I think they’re enjoying playing and the supporters are enjoying watching.”

John Askey's side are amongst the National League's leading scorers in the early weeks of the season. Picture by FRANK REID

He added: “I thought all of the goals were good.

“Tom is capable of doing that and it’s just what we needed at that time because we were struggling a little bit. We showed in patches but that just settled us down a little bit and we needed it because if they got the second they could have overrun us

“Joe took his well. It was a really good finish and really good movement from Joe. He nearly got in two or three times, so at least when we look at the bench now we know we have got players who can come on and make a difference.

“And Charlie, when your right wing-back is doing that then you possibly think it’s going to be your day.