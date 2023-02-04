With the transfer window closed, the focus now solely returns to matters on the field and Keith Curle knows his side have 18 cup finals left this season if they are to stave off the threat of relegation.

Curle was able to bring five new players into his squad on transfer deadline day, 11 in total throughout the window, and he knows a potentially new look Hartlepool side need to start winning games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you ask me if the season starts here again next week, I’ll say yes. If you ask me the week after that, I’ll say yes. We know when the season ends. We know we’ve got 18 games to play. We know they’re vitally important for us to get wins,” Curle told The Mail.

Keith Curle takes his Hartlepool United side to face Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“We’ve got to be ready to get wins. We don’t shy away from the fact we know we need wins. But you don’t win a game in the first minute. You’ve got to be ready to do battle over 95 minutes.”

He added: “We’ve changed the jigsaw puzzle and now we need to put it together and do it bit by bit.

“I know now we’ve got game changers on the pitch and also game changers who’ll be available to come off the bench.”

And Curle will be hoping those potential game changers can help Pools avoid what happened a week ago in their defeat to Colchester United.

Hartlepool United will be backed by a big following at Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

In what was another significant fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium, Curle’s side slipped to what he described as a deserved 2-1 defeat against their relegation rivals, adding further pressure on the trip to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you were a neutral and you were going through all the statistical data and you had to formulate what you thought the scoreline would have been, it wouldn’t have been 2-1 to Colchester because we created a lot of positive data,” said Curle.

“But results are not based on data. I’m not a fool. I know we lost the game.

“There’s always going to be negativity around a defeat but I don't get overwhelmed by it. I don’t ignore it because the negatives have to get dealt with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Curle will be hoping those negatives can be dealt with and ironed out as over 700 Hartlepool supporters are expected to make the trip to South Yorkshire with a sense of renewed hope following the close of the transfer window, with several new signings in contention to make their debut against Doncaster.

“It’s fantastic,” Curle said of the numbers making the trip.

“They’ll want to see the new players and it was something I said to all the players when I signed them in the conversations I've had with them; it’s a great fanbase.