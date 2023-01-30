Hartlepool United transfer deadline day recap: Stockport County striker one of five signings for Keith Curle as ex-Charlton Athletic man stays
The January transfer window has now slammed shut with Hartlepool United causing quite the stir in the final hour as Keith Curle was able to keep hold of star striker Josh Umerah.
The pressure was on Curle, Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh and the rest of the recruitment team at the Suit Direct Stadium to deliver on the final day of the window.
And while the success of their deadline day antics remains to be seen over the course of the final three months of the season – the club were certainly active in the final hours of the window.
Five new players arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium – four of which joined in the final hour of business.
Dan Kemp was first through the door as he completed a loan move from League One side MK Dons for the rest of the season. The winger progressed through the ranks at Chelsea and West Ham United before moving on to the likes of Stevenage and Leyton Orient.
Kemp was then joined by a flurry of new faces in the closing stages of the window as Curle was able to bring in the centre-back and striker he had wanted for much of the final week of the window.
Taylor Foran joins on loan from Premier League leaders Arsenal having impressed in the under-21s side.
Walsall midfielder Brendan Kiernan was next to be confirmed with the 30-year-old joining on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell with Grimsby Town in the first half of the campaign.
Curle then got his forward addition with 30 minutes of the window remaining as Stockport County’s Connor Jennings completed a permanent move to the Suit Direct Stadium.
And business was not quite done there as there was still time for Crewe Alexandra midfielder Oliver Finney to complete a permanent switch with just minutes remaining before the 11pm deadline.
But just as significant as the five new additions to Curle’s squad on deadline day was the club holding a firm stance over star striker Umerah.
Umerah was the subject of a bid from League One side Burton Albion heading into deadline day as well as reported interest from elsewhere, but the striker turned up for training as normal to allay fears over a potential exit with the club rejecting any approach for the 13-goal striker – teenager Joe Grey also remaining with the club.
Curle, Singh and the recruitment team remained hard at work at the club’s Maiden Castle training base – and not without setbacks as Fleetwood Town forward Ged Garner completed a move to Barrow for a club record fee and Solihull Moors talisman Andrew Dallas remained with the National League club.
Hartlepool refrained from allowing anyone to leave the Suit Direct Stadium on deadline day – defender Euan Murray the closest to a potential exit amid interest from Scottish duo Dunfermline and Falkirk, but a possible loan deal would not materialise in the end.
It means Hartlepool have brought in 11 players throughout the January transfer window with Curle now fully aware of the task in hand in trying to secure the clubs Football League status.
Hartlepool United transfer deadline day: RECAP
Key Events
- Hartlepool United sign FOUR players in the final hour of the transfer window
- Pools complete loan deals for MK Dons winger and Arsenal defender
- Keith Curle lands Stockport County striker
- Walsall midfielder joins
- Pools round off January window with Crewe Alexandra midfielder
- Josh Umerah STAYS at Hartlepool United
And that’s just about all from deadline day, folks.
Thank you for joining us throughout the day and the entire January transfer window here at the Hartlepool Mail.
Hartlepool United bring in 11 players in total this month with six leaving the club with Keith Curle’s squad now set for the remainder of the season.
Stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail throughout the coming days for all of the reaction and analysis to the January window as well as all of your pre-match content as Pools prepare for the trip to Doncaster Rovers this weekend.
Good night.
Another player who will remain at the Suit Direct Stadium is defender Euan Murray.
The Scotsman was linked with a potential loan move away from the Suit Direct Stadium with Scottish duo Dunfermline and Falkirk reportedly interested in the 29-year-old.
But, despite the arrival of Arsenal defender Taylor Foran, Murray will stay with Hartlepool as part of Keith Curle’ defensive ranks.
Just as important as Keith Curle’s five new additions to the squad on transfer deadline day was the news that Josh Umerah will stay at Hartlepool United.
The 13-goal striker was the subject of League One interest heading into deadline day but Pools held firm in their stance with the 25-year-old to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium.
A huge boost for Pools!
Hartlepool United’s final signing of the window came with the arrival of Crewe Alexandra midfielder Oliver Finney who also joined on a permanent deal.
And the 25-year-old has acknowledged there is plenty of work to do for himself and his new teammates moving into the second half of the season.
"I'm buzzing to be here,” said Finney.
"There's a lot of work to do, but there's no reason that this squad can't kick on. The quality here is plain to see."
Pools boss Keith Curle was keen to highlight Finney’s goal threat upon his arrival with the midfielder scoring 14 times for the Railwaymen
“Bringing Oliver in is a great bit of business,” he said.
“He’s the sort of midfielder we’ve wanted, and I know the quality he’ll bring and goals he’ll score will be vital.”
Keith Curle has been chasing a new striker throughout the month of January and was finally able to bring one to the Suit Direct Stadium 30 minutes before the deadline with Stockport County’s Connor Jennings.
Speaking on his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium Jennings said: “I’m buzzing to sign for Pools and I can’t wait to get started.
“Once the interest was there it was just a case of getting everything lined up. The manager has talked me through what he wants to achieve and I’m fully on board.”
And after finalising a deal for a striker before the close of the window Curle complimented what he believes to be a ‘great’ signing for the club.
“Connor is a great signing for us and he’ll compliment what we’ve already got up front,” said Curle.
“His pace will be an asset, but his all-round play is what we’ve been looking for in advanced areas.”
Walsall’s Brendan Kiernan was next to arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium following a successful loan spell with Grimsby Town.
The midfielder can occupy a number of positions in midfield and the attacking midfield areas.
“I’m delighted to get this over the line and sign for Pools,” said Kiernan.
“Anyone that’s seen me play knows that I love getting on the ball and making things happen and I can’t wait to do that for the fans here.”
Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle added that Kiernan is a ‘fantastic’ addition to the squad.
“Brendan is a fantastic addition to our squad and he adds a new dimension to our play,” said Curle.
“I know our fans will enjoy watching him and hopefully he can hit the ground running.”
Taylor Foran joined on loan from Premier League leaders Arsenal having impressed in the Gunners’ under-21s side.
“Your first loan spell is always a big one and I’m excited to get started in blue and white,” Foran said of his move.
“There are some great players in this group and I can’t wait to get involved.”
And Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle believes Foran is an ideal replacement for the injured Rollin Menayese.
“Taylor is the sort of defender we need for the rest of this season. He’s a leader, he’s a battler, and he’ll help us to keep clean sheets. We needed someone in as cover for Rollin, and Taylor more than fits the bill.”
A look at Hartlepool United’s five deadline day recruits which began with MK Dons winger Dan Kemp who arrives at the Suit Direct Stadium on loan for the rest of the season.
“I’m excited to get started and to play in front of some fantastic fans,” Kemp said on his arrival.
“Some of the lads at MK Dons have played in front of the crowds here and have told me about the atmosphere, so I’m excited to hear it for myself. I want to get the fans on their feet and keep this club in the league.”
Curle added of his latest recruit: “It’s great to get Daniel over the line. He’s got good grounding from his time with Chelsea and West Ham and his experience with Leyton Orient and MK Dons has given him what he needs to progress.
“He’s another attacking option and we know he’ll want to hit the ground running.”