Pools will make the long trip south in search of a first win in four and will be welcomed by a Spitfires side who are enduring a barren run of their own; their midweek defeat to Barnet made it four successive games without picking up all three points.

Saturday's hosts are in a precarious position in the National League, lingering in 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone, while Pools will be hoping to put some distance between themselves and the drop.

Eastleigh have the league's second-leakiest defence but also boast one of the division's best attacks, which includes Paul McCallum, the National League's top-scorer with 30 goals in 32 games.

Kevin Phillips is preparing to pit his wits against fellow up-and-coming manager Kelvin Davis.

McCallum missed the midweek defeat to the Bees after teaming up with Pools' own prolific marksman Mani Dieseruvwe for England C and Saturday's game will see two of the league's three most potent goalscorers go head-to-head.

Much like Pools boss Kevin Phillips, Eastleigh's Kelvin Davis' managerial career is in its infancy.

The former goalkeeper, who played twice for Pools during a loan spell in 1997, took caretaker charge for one game at Southampton, where he made almost 300 appearances in-between the sticks.

However his time in charge at the Silverlake Stadium is his first permanent role in management.

After winning his first two games in charge, the former Sunderland stopper is in need of another victory and is determined to bounce back against Pools.

He told the club website: "We will refresh the team and the squad as much as we can and make sure the team are in the best physical condition they can be.

"We love playing at home; when you need a win, you want those wins to come at home.