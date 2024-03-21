Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 29-year-old was rewarded for an impressive goalscoring campaign, netting 21 times in all competitions, with a maiden call-up to the non-league Lions squad, where he was a second half substitute as England lost 1-0 to Wales on Tuesday night.

Phillips could well have been forgiven for watching Dieseruvwe's international debut through his fingers as Pools prepare to begin a run of four games in nine days.

The in-form forward will be hoping to end a run of three league games without a goal when Pools travel to Eastleigh this weekend.

Mani Dieseruvwe linked back up with Pools on Thursday morning after making his international bow with England C

The Spitfires, who are 18th in the National League and enduring a disappointing run of form, have Paul McCallum, who is the league's highest-scorer with 30 goals in 32 games, leading their line.

Dieseruvwe came on to partner the experienced frontman in midweek as the pair linked up with England C - and Phillips admitted he was hoping his star striker might be able to remove McCallum's threat ahead of Saturday's game.

"I did ask Mani to try and kick him in training," he joked.

"But he clearly didn't do the job!"

With Josh Umerah needing surgery and set to be out for the rest of the season and Chris Wreh out on loan at Tamworth, Phillips only has Dieseruvwe and Courtney Duffus available to him up front, although Joe Grey has played there in the past.

While the Pools boss has emphasised the importance of managing his players minutes, Dieseruvwe has been an ever-present when available this term and Phillips will need his goals to ensure his side secure their National League status as soon as possible.

He said: "We've got Courtney Duffus, who I thought did ok when he came on against Barnet, so we do have an option.

"Of course, you take your top goalscorer out the side, we've already seen this season that it can hurt you.

"We've got to try and wrap him up in cotton wool as best we can but those four games in nine days will be a big test for him; it'll be a big test for everyone.

"We'll just take it game by game.