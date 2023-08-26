Dieseruvwe was on target twice for the second time this season at the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool claimed all three points against AFC Fylde.

Dieseruvwe headed in David Ferguson’s cross in the first half before the two linked again early after the restart as Pools restored their two goal initiative after Gold Omotayo responded to Callum Cooke’s second for Hartlepool.

It’s the second time already this season Dieseruvwe has scored twice on home soil having done so to help Pools claim all three points against Gateshead earlier this month.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored twice as Hartlepool United claimed a 3-1 win over AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID

And the striker, who joined the club from FC Halifax Town this summer, has credited the endeavour of the squad for their early season success under John Askey.

“It was an enjoyable afternoon,” Dieseruvwe told TNT Sports.

"The boys put in an unbelievable shift and to get the two goals and the win was a big step in the right direction.

“It’s just down to hard work,” he added.

"The gaffer says it, which is first and foremost, and obviously with the quality that we’ve got here, with the likes of Cookey, Anthony, Fergie with the two assists today and everyone throughout the squad – it’s a really good squad.

"But hard work and determination, we put the hard work in and we got a win.