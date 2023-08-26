News you can trust since 1877
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe reveals the secret behind Hartlepool United's early season success

Two-goal Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has highlighted Hartlepool United’s work ethic as a key factor behind their success to start the new National League season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 26th Aug 2023, 21:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 21:42 BST

Dieseruvwe was on target twice for the second time this season at the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool claimed all three points against AFC Fylde.

Dieseruvwe headed in David Ferguson’s cross in the first half before the two linked again early after the restart as Pools restored their two goal initiative after Gold Omotayo responded to Callum Cooke’s second for Hartlepool.

It’s the second time already this season Dieseruvwe has scored twice on home soil having done so to help Pools claim all three points against Gateshead earlier this month.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored twice as Hartlepool United claimed a 3-1 win over AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REIDEmmanuel Dieseruvwe scored twice as Hartlepool United claimed a 3-1 win over AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID
And the striker, who joined the club from FC Halifax Town this summer, has credited the endeavour of the squad for their early season success under John Askey.

“It was an enjoyable afternoon,” Dieseruvwe told TNT Sports.

"The boys put in an unbelievable shift and to get the two goals and the win was a big step in the right direction.

“It’s just down to hard work,” he added.

"The gaffer says it, which is first and foremost, and obviously with the quality that we’ve got here, with the likes of Cookey, Anthony, Fergie with the two assists today and everyone throughout the squad – it’s a really good squad.

"But hard work and determination, we put the hard work in and we got a win.

"When we stepped it up in the second half we got the third goal and the game was done from there.”

