Dieseruvwe has plenty of experience when it comes to the FA Cup but admits not many of those are positive, having struggled to advance beyond the early rounds of the competition throughout his career.

Dieseruvwe rediscovered his scoring touch for Hartlepool in their win over Eastleigh last week and is aiming to carry that form into the FA Cup as John Askey’s side host Chester.

But Pools will need to go on a run in the competition if Dieseruvwe is to clear his own personal hurdle, having not made it to the third round before.

The eight-goal striker has been on the wrong end of results four times in the second round of the competition over the years with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Salford City and Tranmere Rovers before a first round exit with FC Halifax Town 12 months ago.

Hartlepool, on the other hand, have enjoyed success in the FA Cup in recent years having made it to the fourth round in 2022 against Crystal Palace and the third round last season against Stoke City.

"I’ve not had the best of times in my career [in the FA Cup], but it’s definitely a great competition,” said Dieseruvwe.

"This game, if you win, gets you into the first round so it’s another game that we want to win and we’ll go into it full of confidence now.

"I think the furthest I’ve got is the second round, so I’ve not had much of a cup run at any club, but hopefully that’s something we can bring to light this season. Everyone relishes the FA Cup so I’m sure it’ll be a great atmosphere.”

Although Pools will be looking to continue the momentum built up in the win over Eastleigh, a break from the relentless fixture schedule in the National League does provide Askey with the opportunity to rotate his side against Chester.

Askey has had to deal with several injuries over the opening two months of the campaign and a fixture with the National League North side may present an opportunity to hand minutes to those who have not featured and even those within the club’s academy ahead of their FA Youth Cup tie against Guiseley.

And Dieseruvwe admits the break from league duty has come at a good time for Pools.

"The boys do need a bit of a breather,” he said.

”We’ve been light on numbers and are having to chop and change. We’ve not been as consistent in terms of our performances and personnel so I think it will just give the lads a bit of down time and going into a different competition as well is a fresh game to go into and will give some lads an opportunity, so it’s going to be good for the whole team.”