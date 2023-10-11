3 . Charlie Seaman - 6.5

Made a hugely impressive start to his Hartlepool loan with two stunning goals against Maidenhead and Southend. Offered a good outlet on the right and made the position his own. Tailed off slightly in recent weeks which has seen him drop out of the side but a solid enough first third of the campaign from the Doncaster Rovers loanee. Photo: FRANK REID 2022