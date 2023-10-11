Hartlepool United are around a third of the way through their National League season following the win over Eastleigh.
John Askey’s side have won seven, lost seven and drawn one of their 15 games following their return to the National League as they occupy seventh place in the table.
Askey’s side were able to head into their mini-break from league football on the back of a 3-1 win over Eastleigh but who has stood out for Pools this season?
Here’s how Hartlepool have fared so far:
1. Joel Dixon - 6
Dixon was handed the No.1 shirt and started the season for Askey’s side but was replaced by Pete Jameson after six games. Showed some decent distribution on occasion but was beaten a little too easily for some of the goals conceded in the opening month of the season. Will now have to wait for another opportunity. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Pete Jameson - 6.5
Excellent debut against Wealdstone before struggling in the defeats at Oxford City and against Woking. Askey has kept faith in him since, however, and he is the first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet since Jakub Stolarczyk back in February. Photo: FRANK REID 2022
3. Charlie Seaman - 6.5
Made a hugely impressive start to his Hartlepool loan with two stunning goals against Maidenhead and Southend. Offered a good outlet on the right and made the position his own. Tailed off slightly in recent weeks which has seen him drop out of the side but a solid enough first third of the campaign from the Doncaster Rovers loanee. Photo: FRANK REID 2022
4. Luke Hendrie - 6
Enjoyed a very strong return against Wealdstone. Looked comfortable and composed and just what Pools needed before a shaky display in the defeat at Oxford. Has been a little bit erratic at times but was back to his very best against Eastleigh having moved over to the wing-back role. Should still prove to be a good loan move. Photo: FRANK REID 2022