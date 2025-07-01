Everything supporters need to know ahead of FC Hartlepool vs Hartlepool United

FC Hartlepool are set to host Hartlepool United in a much-anticipated pre-season friendly next week - here's everything supporters need to know.

The two sides are set to meet again following the huge success of last year's fixture, which served to bring the town of Hartlepool together through fun, food, family and, of course, football. Pools are expected to use next week's game to take a look at a mixture of trialists and first team players, while FC Hartlepool are using the fixture to test themselves as they bid for more success next season.

The game is set to kick-off at 7pm at Grayfields Enclosure, with gates opening at 5:30pm. Supporters are advised that this is a ticket-only event, with a limited allocation of 2,000. Tickets are available in advance from The Pavilion Bar, Grayfields, while they will also be available on the day, subject to availability. Tickets are priced at £8 for adults, while concessions (over-65s) are £4 and under-16s are £2. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Extra parking has been arranged for the fixture. Pre-paid parking is available on Jesmond Road for £3 - supporters are advised that limited spaces are available, while overflow parking is available via the Thornhill Gardens Allotment. There is no street parking available and fans attending the game are advised that wardens might be present.

In order to ensure the evening goes smoothly, FC Hartlepool are encouraging supporters to arrive early to avoid queues as ticket checks will be in place. Alcohol will be restricted pitchside but will be on sale from bar outlets during the match. No liquids are allowed to be brought onto the site.

FC Hartlepool are a club on the up and Tuesday's game represents a chance to showcase the considerable progress being made - both on and off the pitch. New spectator areas have been installed at the club - including both seated and standing areas - while supporters can sample Murray's Munchbox, a popular pitchside food outlet, as well as the outdoor marquee bar, which will serve a selection of draft and non-draft options and will be open throughout Tuesday's game. Hot and cold food as well as confectionery and soft drinks will be available.

FC Hartlepool is a club working hard to be at the heart of the community. As well as the thriving first team, the club has around 60 junior teams. Money raised is invested straight back into the club, benefitting the children and young people of Hartlepool and the surrounding area and allowing for the continued development of the facilities. Last year's game not only highlighted the impressive progression of FC Hartlepool, it served as a reminder of how a thriving club can benefit the whole community.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis from The Pavilion Bar, which is open on Monday to Thursday between 4-10:30pm, Friday between 4 and 11pm, Saturday from 9am to 10:30pm and Sunday from 9am to 10:30pm. Alternatively, email [email protected].