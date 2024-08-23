Here's everything we learned from Darren Sarll after the Pools boss spoke to BBC Radio Tees Sport and the Hartlepool Mail this morning.
1. Greg Sloggett is back in contention
"We're hoping Greg can be involved over the weekend." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds is set to miss out
"Dodds won't be anywhere near the next two games I wouldn't have thought. His will take a little bit of time, it was quite a nasty roll." Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Charman ruled out for at least four weeks
"Luke's probably facing, minimum, four weeks out. That's a sad one because we felt we'd just got Luke really optimal. The actual moment where he was injured from a tackle was probably the most explosive I've seen him." Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke Waterfall available despite needing stitches after Southend game
"Luke has his stitches out today or tomorrow, so he's fine. I think that guy's probably had everything on that cranium of his, he's weathered more than enough to be able to survive a wee cut on his head." Photo: Frank Reid
