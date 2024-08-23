Everything we learned as Pools boss Darren Sarll spoke to the press ahead of busy bank holiday weekend.Everything we learned as Pools boss Darren Sarll spoke to the press ahead of busy bank holiday weekend.
Everything we learned from Darren Sarll as the Hartlepool United manager spoke to the press ahead of bank holiday doubler-header

By Robbie Stelling
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:34 BST
Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll spoke to the press as Pools prepare to entertain winless Wealdstone on Saturday. Here's everything we learned from the boss as Pools bid to make it four clean sheets in a row.

Here's everything we learned from Darren Sarll after the Pools boss spoke to BBC Radio Tees Sport and the Hartlepool Mail this morning.

"We're hoping Greg can be involved over the weekend."

1. Greg Sloggett is back in contention

"We're hoping Greg can be involved over the weekend." Photo: Frank Reid

"Dodds won't be anywhere near the next two games I wouldn't have thought. His will take a little bit of time, it was quite a nasty roll."

2. Dan Dodds is set to miss out

"Dodds won't be anywhere near the next two games I wouldn't have thought. His will take a little bit of time, it was quite a nasty roll." Photo: Frank Reid

"Luke's probably facing, minimum, four weeks out. That's a sad one because we felt we'd just got Luke really optimal. The actual moment where he was injured from a tackle was probably the most explosive I've seen him."

3. Luke Charman ruled out for at least four weeks

"Luke's probably facing, minimum, four weeks out. That's a sad one because we felt we'd just got Luke really optimal. The actual moment where he was injured from a tackle was probably the most explosive I've seen him." Photo: Frank Reid

"Luke has his stitches out today or tomorrow, so he's fine. I think that guy's probably had everything on that cranium of his, he's weathered more than enough to be able to survive a wee cut on his head."

4. Luke Waterfall available despite needing stitches after Southend game

"Luke has his stitches out today or tomorrow, so he's fine. I think that guy's probably had everything on that cranium of his, he's weathered more than enough to be able to survive a wee cut on his head." Photo: Frank Reid

