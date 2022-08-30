Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United return to EFL Trophy action against Harrogate Town after reaching the semi-finals of the competition last season against Rotherham United. Picture by Martin Swinney.

Pools enjoyed a hugely successful run in this competition last season, making it all the way to the semi-final stage where they narrowly missed out on an historic trip to Wembley after losing on penalties in front of a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium against Rotherham United.

Pools claimed a number of League One scalps on their run to the semi-final including Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

And a return to this competition could be just the tonic Pools need having endured a difficult start to the season with Paul Hartley’s side still awaiting their first win following the defeat at Leyton Orient.

Hartlepool United lost on penalties to Rotherham United in the semi-final of the EFL Trophy last season. 09-03-2022. Picture by FRANK REID

But ahead of their meeting with Harrogate, here is everything you need to know about this year’s EFL Trophy.

When do Hartlepool United face Harrogate Town?

Pools welcome Harrogate to the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday, August 30 with kick-off at 7pm.

Who else is in Hartlepool United’s EFL Trophy group?

Pools are in group A of the Northern section of this season’s EFL Trophy alongside Harrogate from League Two, Morecambe of League One and Everton under-21s.

Pools host Harrogate and Everton under-21s at the Suit Direct Stadium with their away fixture in the group being against Morecambe.

What are the key dates and details for the EFL Trophy?

The group stage begins on Tuesday, August 30 with the second round of fixtures taking place from Tuesday, September 20 and the final group stage fixtures from Tuesday, October 18.

The group stage will then be followed by the round of 32 in the week commencing November 21, the round of 16 week commencing December 12 and the quarter-finals week commencing January 9, 2023.

The semi-finals of the competition will be held week commencing February 13, 2023 with the final due to be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 2 2023.

The competition includes 64 teams, compromised of 48 League One and League Two clubs and 16 invited under-21 teams who have been drawn into Northern and Southern section groups.

What is the EFL Trophy prize money breakdown?

A total of nearly £3million in prize money is available with the 48 clubs from League One and League Two receiving £20,000 for participation.

Thereafter, teams are awarded £10,000 per victory in the group stage of the competition, with £5,000 awarded for a draw.

Victory in the round of 32 will see clubs receive £20,000 with prize money doubling to £40,000 in the round of 16.

The quarter-final stage sees £50,000 on offer to the winner with the runner-up of the competition also earning £50,000.

If you are successful and go on to lift the EFL Trophy at Wembley, you will receive £100,000.

In total, £260,000 is available for the winner should they be successful in their three group games.

How can I watch Hartlepool United’s EFL Trophy games?