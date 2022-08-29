Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools turn their attention to the cup in midweek as the search for a first win of the season continues following a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the League Two leaders.

Pools have lost four of their six league games this season, drawing the other two, having also tasted defeat in the Carabao Cup at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers.

And Hartley may well be tempted to change his side for the visit of Harrogate, but midfielder Cooke is expected to miss out with a knee injury.

Former Bradford City midfielder Callum Cooke was a notable absentee for Hartlepool United in their defeat at Leyton Orient. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Cooke was missing from the squad against Leyton Orient after Hartley had declared almost a clean bill of health for the trip to London.

Cooke was replaced by Mark Shelton with Hartley providing an update on the former Bradford City man.

“He was injured. He’s suffering a bit of tendonitis in his knee so we’ll see where he is [at the beginning of the week],” Hartley told The Mail.

“He’ll probably be struggling for the game on Tuesday so that’s why he wasn’t involved.”

Hartley handed a debut to forward Mikael Ndjoli who was replaced in the second half after struggling with what appeared to be a niggling injury.