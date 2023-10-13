Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Askey’s side are looking to make it to the first round of the FA Cup as they face Chester at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools have enjoyed success in the competition in recent years having reached the third and fourth rounds against Stoke City and Crystal Palace.

Askey saw his team return to winning ways last week in the National League with a 3-1 success over Eastleigh.

Hartlepool United host Chester in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

And here we run through everything you need to know ahead of Hartlepool’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie and the first round draw should Askey’s side be successful:

When is Hartlepool United v Chester?

Hartlepool host Chester in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, October 14 with kick-off at 3pm.

What prize money do Hartlepool stand to make?

Victory over Chester will bank Pools £9,375 in prize money whereas defeat for Askey’s side will see them pocket £3,125

Is Hartlepool United’s FA Cup tie on TV?

No, Hartlepool’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie has not been selected for live TV broadcast.

Will the game be streamed elsewhere?

Yes, Hartlepool’s fixture will be available to watch elsewhere should you not be able to make it to the Suit Direct Stadium.

247 TV are offering streaming passes available HERE for £7.

Radio coverage will be available via BBC Radio Tees on 95fm, DAB Digital and Freeview 722 as well as online via the BBC football website.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are available and can be purchased HERE from £12 up to kick-off.

What are the latest odds?

Hartlepool United: 21/20

Chester: 2/1

Draw: 13/5

Is there any team news?

Askey suggested following the win over Eastleigh there had been no further injury concerns.

That means Kieran Wallace remains the main doubt with Callum Cooke and Anthony Mancini still out longer term.

Pools will be without midfielder Osazee Aghatise after the midfielder’s exit from the club was confirmed.

If Hartlepool win, when is the first round draw?