Aghatise arrived on a month-long contract at Hartlepool ahead of September’s home defeat to Woking.

The versatile midfielder had been training with the club at Maiden Castle before Askey rewarded the 20-year-old with a short-term deal.

Aghatise made his debut for the club from the bench as a late substitute in that defeat to Woking and would make three further substitute appearances, including the final quarter of the home defeat to Solihull Moors, before making his full debut in the 2-0 defeat to Dorking Wanderers.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Osazee Aghatise has left Hartlepool United following a short-term deal with the club.

But the midfielder, who left Pride Park last season, has not been involved since.

Aghatise spent time as a youngster with Manchester City and was seen as a low-risk move by the club as Askey was able to cast further analysis over the player during his month-long spell.

"I’ve seen a little bit of him, he has got ability,” Askey said following his arrival.

"He’s only 20 so we’ve brought him in for a month to have a good look at him because there is something there.

"We’re hoping we can develop him, but we’ve not made a long-term commitment – although if he does well we’ve got a clause where we can take him for longer.”

But Askey has seen enough from the 20-year-old to step away from the deal, with Aghatise’s contract coming to an end and the midfielder now released by the club.