News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Hartlepool United opt against ex-Manchester City and Derby County midfielder after short-term deal

John Askey has opted against handing former Manchester City and Derby County midfielder Osazee Aghatise an extended deal, with Hartlepool United confirming the 20-year-old’s exit.
By Joe Ramage
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Aghatise arrived on a month-long contract at Hartlepool ahead of September’s home defeat to Woking.

The versatile midfielder had been training with the club at Maiden Castle before Askey rewarded the 20-year-old with a short-term deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aghatise made his debut for the club from the bench as a late substitute in that defeat to Woking and would make three further substitute appearances, including the final quarter of the home defeat to Solihull Moors, before making his full debut in the 2-0 defeat to Dorking Wanderers.

Osazee Aghatise has left Hartlepool United following a short-term deal with the club.Osazee Aghatise has left Hartlepool United following a short-term deal with the club.
Osazee Aghatise has left Hartlepool United following a short-term deal with the club.
Most Popular

But the midfielder, who left Pride Park last season, has not been involved since.

Aghatise spent time as a youngster with Manchester City and was seen as a low-risk move by the club as Askey was able to cast further analysis over the player during his month-long spell.

Read More
How have HUFC fared this season?

"I’ve seen a little bit of him, he has got ability,” Askey said following his arrival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He’s only 20 so we’ve brought him in for a month to have a good look at him because there is something there.

"We’re hoping we can develop him, but we’ve not made a long-term commitment – although if he does well we’ve got a clause where we can take him for longer.”

But Askey has seen enough from the 20-year-old to step away from the deal, with Aghatise’s contract coming to an end and the midfielder now released by the club.

Pools also have short-term deals in place with Sunderland loanee Zak Johnson and midfielder Nicky Featherstone.

Related topics:Derby CountyWoking