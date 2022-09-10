McDonald was the 15th of 16 signings by new manager Paul Hartley this summer after an early exit from his deal at Morecambe.

And it was with the Shrimps where McDonald became familiar with Letheren, who was the first to arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer as a player-coach.

“I didn’t really know too many of the lads when I arrived,” admitted McDonald.

“I spoke to Kyle [about the move] and he said the gaffer really likes you. So I had that initial chat with him and then it just came from there and we got it done.

“Because he’s a goalkeeping coach I don't really see that [coaching] side to him. I still just see him as Kyle.”

McDonald has made a bright start to his Pools career with two goals in five appearances and his performances enough to warrant excitement from supporters.

McDonald spent time coming through the ranks at Birmingham City but after a series of low-key loans in non-league it was with Midlands rivals Walsall where he would make more of a name for himself, with over 80 appearances for the Saddlers.

A move to Morecambe in League One materialised last season but the 25-year-old struggled to cement his spot in the first team before agreeing to end his deal at the Mazuma Stadium.

And now for McDonald, it’s about getting a run of games and repaying the faith shown in him by manager Hartley.

“I wasn’t really playing a lot at Morecambe so I had a chat with the gaffer here and he wanted me to come and enjoy my football again and I felt this was the best place for me to do that,” explained McDonald.

“He just said I’ve seen you play and he liked the style of player I am. He told me the style of play he wanted to play and where he saw me in the team and I felt up for it.