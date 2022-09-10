Hartley was left frustrated on transfer deadline day at not being able to bring in another striker to complement Josh Umerah and Mikael Ndjoli with the impact of that being felt two days after the window closed when both were missing for the trip to Colchester United through injury.

On top of that, Hartley has seen the likes of Jamie Sterry, Callum Cooke and Nicky Featherstone all head to the treatment room in recent weeks.

And here, we run through the latest injury news at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool United have a number of injury concerns within the squad. MI News & Sport Ltd

When will Josh Umerah and Mikael Ndjoli return?

The news regarding both absentee strikers seemed positive when Hartley addressed things prior to the Doncaster Rovers fixture.

The Pools boss revealed Umerah had returned to training on Wednesday, with Ndjoli hopeful of taking part on Thursday to give both a chance of being involved before the game was postponed following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Umerah has been dealing with an ankle injury, picked up against Leyton Orient, meaning his recovery should be more straightforward.

Jamie Sterry has also been struggling with an injury after the Hartlepool United defender missed the trip to Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Ndjoli, however, will need to be assessed with more caution given that he was, again, struggling with a hamstring issue.

Ndjoli missed the first month of the season after picking up a hamstring injury following the pre-season draw with Sunderland in July.

Although it was not revealed, the fact Ndjoli was able to return within that time frame suggests it was only a partial hamstring tear, most likely of grade one or two severity.

But with Ndjoli suffering a slight setback having made just two appearances since his return, it suggests he will need to be managed accordingly over the next few weeks.

Jack Hamilton was the only recognised striker in the Hartlepool United squad against Colchester United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Both, however, could be in line to feature against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday.

What about Nicky Featherstone?

The news did not seem as positive about Featherstone.

The Pools captain is set to see a specialist next week for the ankle injury sustained against Colchester having left Essex in a protective boot.

Given that Featherstone is to see a specialist suggests the injury may be worse than the initial prognosis.

Hartley revealed Featherstone’s ankle had swollen before he was seen hobbling post-match.

A grade two partial tear of the ankle ligaments could see Featherstone out of action for up to eight weeks so as to avoid further damage upon his return, whereas a grade three full tear or rupture of the ligaments would see him out of action for several months.

Will Jamie Sterry and Callum Cooke return soon?

It seems as though Cooke is close to a return for Hartley’s side having returned to training this week.

The former Bradford City man has been dealing with a tendonitis issue in his knee following the defeat against his old club with two to three weeks a potential time frame - which is all but up.

Sterry, on the other hand, was listed as '50-50' by Hartley to feature against Doncaster, had the fixture gone ahead.

The full-back missed the trip to Colchester with what was described as ‘bone bruising’ on his foot and as such has not taken part in full training this week.

With Hartley giving Sterry a 50 per cent chance of featuring it would suggest the 26-year-old is through the worst of the injury, but he will be another who will need to be assessed over the coming days.

Who will Paul Hartley see as replacements for the injured players?

As we saw at Colchester, in attack the options are limited.

Jack Hamilton was the only recognised striker that day before he too came off with a slight knock - more precautionary than anything.

The hope is one of Umerah and Ndjoli will be available for Pools’ next fixture which will bring some respite in attack - especially given that Hartley sees Joe Grey operating in a wider role rather than through the middle.

Featherstone’s replacement is a little more delicate given there are one or two options available to Hartley.

Mouhamed Niang has done well in his two appearances since returning to the side against Harrogate Town while Mohamad Sylla has been in and out of the squad since his arrival.

Mark Shelton has been on the periphery so far this season but could see his opportunities increase with Featherstone set for a spell out.

Cooke’s return will also give Hartley a dilemma depending on whether he sees him in that more deeper role, or whether he would now like to play him further forward where Tom Crawford has featured recently.

Much will depend on the shape and system Hartley deploys but, although Featherstone’s absence is a blow, there are plenty of options available to Hartley.

As for Sterry, as long as he remains missing you would suspect Reghan Tumilty will continue to deputise on the right side for Pools - Tumilty enjoyed his best appearance this season in the draw with Colchester last time out.

Will Paul Hartley look at free agents to fill any gaps caused by injuries?

Hartley has already acknowledged the fact the club are considering free agents although those targets may be more focused around preference rather than a reaction to injuries.

Hartley wants another striker, and should Umerah and Ndjoli continue to struggle with their fitness then that need will only increase.

As has been mentioned, Hartley has a number of options available to him in midfield which makes it unlikely he would seek a free agent to replace Featherstone, were he to be out for a prolonged period of time.