Kemp has made an excellent start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium following his loan move from MK Dons on transfer deadline day in January.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals and has one assist to his name in seven appearances since joining – including two stunning free kicks which helped Hartlepool earn draws against Sutton United and AFC Wimbledon.

Kemp has already established himself as a fan favourite at the Suit Direct Stadium with manager John Askey hoping the midfielder’s form will continue over the final two months of the season.

Dan Kemp has won the player of the month award for February following a fine start to his Hartlepool United loan spell. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

“He’s done really well,” Askey told BBC Tees.

"Obviously his goals have got him noticed, but his general play and work rate from what I’ve seen – he’s a really good player at this level and we’re lucky to have him at the moment.

“Hopefully, the way I want to play, he’ll fit into that as well and he’ll continue to get goals. He’s an important player for us but hopefully he keeps the form going that he’s been showing.

“It’s not easy when you’re coming in on loan. He’s done remarkably well and I’m looking forward to working with him a little bit more.”

Kemp, who beat off competition from Stockport County’s Will Collar, Bradford City’s Andy Cook and Salford City’s Elliott Watt to win the award, has highlighted the importance of finishing the season strongly as Pools battle for their Football League safety.

Kemp said: “I’d like to thank everyone at Hartlepool United for their support since I joined the club. This is a good team with an even better group of players. We now need to finish the season strong.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “There were some excellent contenders in February but Dan Kemp gets the nod for his immediate impact.

“As a new signing, he was thrown in the deep end in a number of roles but was sublime in each, while contributing five goals in just six games.”